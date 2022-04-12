Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. 655,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,683. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

