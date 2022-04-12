Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,471,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

