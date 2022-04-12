Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.93. 111,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

