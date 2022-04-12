Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of ARKW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 205,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.14. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04.

