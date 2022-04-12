Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 493,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,533,710. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

