La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

LZB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE LZB opened at $26.83 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.06.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $40,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

