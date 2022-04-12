Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €121.00 ($131.52) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($142.39) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($127.17) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krones currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.43 ($114.60).

Shares of ETR KRN traded down €0.80 ($0.87) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €71.95 ($78.21). 25,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($73.37) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($108.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.34.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

