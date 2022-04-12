Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($35.33) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($16.00) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($22.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

