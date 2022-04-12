Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $57.24

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.24, but opened at $60.99. Kohl’s shares last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 33,557 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

