Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.15 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $50.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

