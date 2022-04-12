Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.82) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 355 ($4.63) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 350.50 ($4.57).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 257.60 ($3.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.77. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.08). The firm has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Kingfisher (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.