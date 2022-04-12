Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) vs. National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Critical Review

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. National Grid pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Kinetik and National Grid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 20.71 $99.22 million $5.13 13.17 National Grid $19.33 billion 2.98 $2.15 billion N/A N/A

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and National Grid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% National Grid N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of National Grid shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kinetik has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Grid has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kinetik and National Grid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Grid 0 7 4 0 2.36

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than National Grid.

Summary

Kinetik beats National Grid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates gas transmission systems, as well as third-party independent systems and liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facilities. The US Regulated segments owns and operates transmission facilities across upstate New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont; and electricity distribution networks in upstate New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Its assets comprise 14,439 kilometers of overhead lines; an electricity distribution network of approximately 117,498 circuit miles; and a network of approximately 57,551 kilometers of gas pipeline. The NGV and Other segment engages in the energy metering business; transporting renewable energy long distances through its electricity interconnectors; and storing LNG, as well as commercial property and insurance activities in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

