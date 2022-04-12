Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $1,777,926.79 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,457,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,282,678. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $243,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

