KeyCorp Raises Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $96.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 218,951 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

