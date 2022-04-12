KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $164.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $152.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.95.

FANG stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.37. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

