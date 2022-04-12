KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.
Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.
About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.
