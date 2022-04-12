Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $67.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.86. 2,011,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

