KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 58.6% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in KB Home by 14.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

KBH stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

