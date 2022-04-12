Kattana (KTN) Market Cap Hits $5.16 Million

Kattana (KTN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00006081 BTC on popular exchanges. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $105,136.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kattana has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.41 or 0.07544630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,410.62 or 0.99882880 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,885 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars.

