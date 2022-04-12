Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Takes $767,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 296,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.44. 243,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $153.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

