Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 55,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

