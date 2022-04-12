Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 645 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 181,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,717. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $111.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

