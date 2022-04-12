Katapult (KPLT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Katapult to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Katapult and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Katapult
|$303.11 million
|$21.21 million
|40.21
|Katapult Competitors
|$1.76 billion
|$218.02 million
|11.46
Risk and Volatility
Katapult has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Katapult and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Katapult
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Katapult Competitors
|173
|711
|1037
|82
|2.51
Katapult presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 223.38%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.16%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Katapult and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Katapult
|4.56%
|-49.48%
|-5.99%
|Katapult Competitors
|24.78%
|-13.74%
|6.44%
Summary
Katapult peers beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)
Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
