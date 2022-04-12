Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 1,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.27.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

