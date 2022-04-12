Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The company traded as high as C$7.01 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 179298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark cut Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

