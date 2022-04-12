Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 1,291.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

