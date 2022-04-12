K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) received a C$10.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at $C$7.99 on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,431.40.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

