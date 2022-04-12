Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

