Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 6.3%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.51. 34,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,009,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
