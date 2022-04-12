JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BVIC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.51) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 976.11 ($12.72).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 826 ($10.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 830.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 879.31. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 716.54 ($9.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.27). The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

