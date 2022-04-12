JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

