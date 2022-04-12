JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 225

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.50).

JUP opened at GBX 210.40 ($2.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 165.20 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 301.66 ($3.93).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica bought 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,336.98). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.68), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($30,014.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

