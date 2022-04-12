JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
YY stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in JOYY by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.
About JOYY (Get Rating)
JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.
