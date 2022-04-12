JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

YY stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in JOYY by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

