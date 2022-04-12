Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Trimmed by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.0% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

