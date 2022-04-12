Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 888,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after buying an additional 44,006 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

