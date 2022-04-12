Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average is $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

