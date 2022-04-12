Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,777. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.