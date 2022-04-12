John Green Acquires 5,840 Shares of Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) insider John Green purchased 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.85 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of A$40,004.00 ($29,632.59).

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.33.

Challenger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

