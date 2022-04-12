Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.98. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 3,288 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.