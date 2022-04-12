Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet2 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.88).

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,259.50 ($16.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Jet2 has a 12 month low of GBX 912.40 ($11.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.50). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,223.36.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

