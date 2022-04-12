Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,447,800 shares, a growth of 6,761.6% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 145,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,731. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
Jervois Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
