Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ford Motor’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of F opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

