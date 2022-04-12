Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

GD opened at $243.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average of $212.92. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $182.01 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

