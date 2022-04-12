Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

