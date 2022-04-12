Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repsol in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Repsol alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.43) to €15.90 ($17.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Repsol from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.