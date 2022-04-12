JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

DEC stock opened at €20.02 ($21.76) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($40.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.82.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

