Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $160.16 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

