Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $160.16 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
