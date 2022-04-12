Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,885 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

