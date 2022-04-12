Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.81% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAUG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 314.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA:DAUG opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73.

