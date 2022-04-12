Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 210,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 128.42 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

